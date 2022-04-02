April 3, 1935 - March 25, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Richard Jay "Dick" Plimpton, 86, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:42 p.m. on March 25, 2022, at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

His memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on April 19, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 502 E. Front St., Bloomington. The Rev. Sara Isbell will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on April 19, at Wesley United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Dick was born April 3, 1935, in Mt. Hope, WI, the son of Roy and Ada Morse Plimpton. He married Joanne E. Vine on December 27, 1958 in Mt. Hope, WI. She survives. He is also survived by two children: Beth (John) Maxwell, Normal, and Jon (Bonnie) Plimpton, Crystal Lake, IL; four grandchildren: Amy (David) Andris, Jonathan Maxwell, Alex (Jessica) Plimpton and Sarah Plimpton; and four great-grandchildren: Ellie and Clay Andris, and Wyatt and Henry Plimpton.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his brother.

Dick graduated from Mt. Hope High School in 1953, as the class Valedictorian. He then graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1957, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He also served in the ROTC at UW-Madison. During his college summers, Dick worked in Boise, ID, on a team surveying the mountainous terrain and fighting forest fires. The first year of his career, Dick worked for the State of California in the Department of Water Resources, based in Sacramento, CA. He then proudly began his military duty at Scott Air Force Base, IL, as a Civil Engineer. After his service, Dick was selected as the Assistant City Engineer in Moline, IL. And, then he later joined Portland Cement Association as a Civil Engineer in Springfield, IL, and later Palatine, IL. For the majority of his career, Dick led and later became an owner of Modahl & Scott Ready Mix, in Bloomington. He also promoted concrete with Illinois Ready Mixed Concrete Association (IRMCA) and Prairie Material, retiring in 2005.

Dick was a member of the Bloomington Rotary Club, was a Paul Harris Fellow, and a past president (1985-86). He was a member and actively involved in the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers (ISPE), and Bloomington/Normal Homebuilders. He was awarded, Concrete Man of the Year for over 40-years of service to the Concrete Pavement Industry, by the American Concrete Pavement Association.

He was a 50-year member of Wesley United Methodist Church, and also served on the Finance Committee for a number of years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Dick dearly loved his family, his country and his work. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the care received at Martin Health Center during his illness.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.calvertmemorial.com.