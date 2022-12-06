Sept. 21, 1933 - Dec. 4, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Richard James Blair, 89, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Richard was born September 21, 1933, in Bellflower, IL, the son of Richard Scott and Alberta Mabel (Collier) Blair. He married Phyllis Jean Holman on December 31, 1955, in Farmer City, IL. She preceded him in death on July 12, 2020.

He is survived by two children: Bryan (Lana) Blair and Kris (Kyle) Blair; three grandchildren: Abby (Alex) Dunt, Scott (Megan) Blair and Natalie Blair; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and one sister.

Richard worked as a Staff Accountant for over 44 years at State Farm Insurance. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He served in the Army.

His funeral will be 10:30 Thursday December 8, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington. Pastor Chuck Bahn will officiate. Visitation will from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery, Mahomet, IL.

Special thanks to the staff at Martin Health for the care they provided to Richard.

Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church.

