Richard H. Dressler

He is survived by his wife, Georgia; children: Ashley (Emily) Mofield and April (Matt) McKinney; four grandchildren; sisters: Ann Baxter, El Paso, IL, and Sharon Holt, Greenbrier, TN; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, George Dressler; mother, Margaret (Dressler) Savidge; step-father, Ralph Savidge; niece, Dawn Baxter.

Richard was a native of El Paso, IL, where he graduated from El Paso High School in 1964, and from Mid-State College in Peoria in 1967. He moved to Nashville in 1989, and has worked for Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home since 2002. Richard was a member of the White House First Baptist Church.