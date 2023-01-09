Richard Edward Kamerer

June 11, 1959 - Jan. 7, 2023

NORMAL — Richard Edward "Rich" Kamerer, age 63, of Normal IL, passed away at 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his residence.

His graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 Danville National Cemetery, 1900 E. Main St., Danville, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to https://www.mrym.org/ "Monticello Railroad".

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Rich was born June 11, 1959 in Champaign, IL the son of Richard Farwell and Fayetta Barnell Rush Kamerer. He married Cathy A. Alexander on October 26, 2001 in Danville, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his two children: Joseph (Rachel) Kamerer, Lacey, WA, Kayla Kamerer, at home Normal, IL; two grandchildren: Theodore and Arthur Kamerer, Lacey, WA; and his brother, Doyle (Therersa) Kamerer, Philo, IL.

Rich is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Barry, Terry and Steve Kamerer, two sisters: Cindy Fonner, Sandra Faye Jolly.

Rich had worked at State Farm Insurance Company for 21 years. He enjoyed playing Hearts, fishing and small engine repair and NASCAR. Rich had a passion for Steam Engine Trains.

He will be fondly missed by all who knew him.

