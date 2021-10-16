ARLINGTON HIGHTS — Richard Edgar Cook was born on May 20, 1923, in Elgin, IL, to Eleanor L. Bull Cook and Ronald W. Cook. He died October 9, 2021, in Bloomington, IL. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother, and sister, and infant son, Thomas.

Richard "Dick" served his country during WWII in the Army Air Force, 388th Bomb Group, Radar and Radar Jamming Communications group servicing B-17's in England. He participated in 306 missions, all over the European continent.

After the war, Dick returned to Coe College, Cedar Rapids, IA, and completed a BA degree in Commerce and Finance. While at Coe he met Renee Ethel Cardell, and they were married on December 27, 1947. Dick worked at Western Electric as an Industrial Engineer for 30 years, retiring in 1981. Following retirement, he and Renee traveled, taking 19 trips to: England, Scotland, Wales and other European countries. During this time, Dick began a second career, volunteering at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church serving in many different roles such as: a member of the Finance Committee, Council President, Stephen minister, acolyte and crucifer. For over 30 years, he gave of himself to assist others.

Dick created model ships out of scrap wood. He built several schooners, a replica Mayflower, small sail boats and gave many of them away as gifts, to people that he loved and appreciated. In addition, Dick painted in oils, as a copy artist or created scenes from memory of places that he and Renee had visited in England. He especially loved cathedrals and castles.

Dick's greatest attribute was his enormous love for his family, and friends, and his church. He was so proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Dick is survived by his wife Renee of 74 years; children: Dr. Martha C. Schneerman, Timothy Richard (Mary)Cook, Mary Ann (James Mulligan) Cook-Mulligan; his grandchildren: Jenny (Jeff Schweigert) Schneerman-Schweigert, Chris Schneerman, Heather Roberts, Brie (John Larson)Cook Larson, Taryn (Shane) Taylor, Sami (Gavin Geier) Cook, Tim (Krista) Mulligan, Molly (Mike Brown) Mulligan-Brown; and his great-grandchildren: Lane Christopher, Clayton Daniel and Wyatt Richard Schweigert, Tim and Harper Larson, Brooke, Audrey and Charlotte Mulligan, Abby and Ben Brown.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL, 60004. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2501 E. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights, IL, 60004.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.

Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.