Sept. 8, 1966 - March 21, 2023

JOLIET — Richard E. Craven, age 56, of Joliet, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, with his loving wife by his side.

Born September 8, 1966, in Joliet, he was the son of Fred Richard Craven and W. Wayne and Kathleen (Lynch) Schraer, and was a graduate of Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School. He was a hard worker whose success led to him owning and operating his own company, CR Towing and Recovery.

Richard was a loving and caring husband, father, Papa, son, brother and friend, who was generous and always thought of the needs of his family and friends before his own. He and his wife enjoyed an enduring love that others can only dream of having, and his grandchildren were his world. He will be remembered for being funny, and his sense of humor remained intact even during his final illness.

An avid race car driver who held three track championships, Richard will be sadly missed by his many friends at Fairbury American Legion Speedway, Kankakee Speedway and LaSalle Speedway.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 37 years, Annette M. (Folwell) Craven of Joliet; his devoted children: Matthew (Jessica) Edwards of Forrest, Anthony (Heaven) Craven of Dwight, Samantha Tezak of Joliet, and Sara (Kyle) Keller of Hanover Park; six adoring grandchildren: Brenden, Charlotte, Alexandria, Lucas, Colten, and Kash; his beloved parents: Kathleen and W. Wayne Schraer of Neoga; his brothers and sisters: Stanley Craven, Bambi Libersher, Raymond (Amanda) Schraer, Randi (Joseph) Gifford and Rhonda Schraer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred.

Visitation for Richard Craven will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, Joliet, IL, 60431. The visitation will conclude with a time of sharing memories at 5:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation and interment will be private.

