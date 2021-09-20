Richard Dunlavey

Born February 19, 1926 in Keokuk, Iowa, he was a son to Emile and Katherine (Ewers) Dunlavey. Richard honorably served in the United States Air Corps. On August 12, 1948 he married Mary Ann Wilkens at St. Peters in Keokuk, Iowa, and together they cherished 73 years. Richard earned his Bachelor's Degree from Iowa State and helped develop the Planning Department for the City of Peoria, where he served as City Planning Director. He enjoyed fishing, watching football and telling stories. Most importantly Richard was a devout husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who cherished his family and loved having as many of them around as possible and as often as he could. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.