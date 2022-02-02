BLOOMINGTON — Richard Duane "Dick" Goken, 79, entered the gates of heaven after a short battle with cancer on January 31, 2022, passing away surrounded by the family he dearly loved at a time significant to his faith - 3:16 AM.

"For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." (John 3:16)

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Mable and Owen Goken, and his brother-in-law, Leroy Camp. His sister, Marita Camp survives.

Po or Papi, as his family affectionately called him, is survived by his beautiful bride of 57-years, Suellen, from Bloomington; three children: Natalie (Douglas) Wetzel, Brent Goken, and Jonathan (Julie) Goken. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Savannah (Tyler) Totsch, Noah Wetzel, Emma Wetzel, Gloriana Wetzel, Brady Goken, Lily Goken, Sophie Goken, and Everly Goken; along with his faithful recliner companion, Bella.

Born in Decatur, IL, in 1942, Dick was raised in Argenta, IL, where his father and Mother owned the town's grocery store, Goken's Grocery and Meat Market. He married Suellen in 1965, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington, IL. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He attended college at Illinois State University, where he attained his BA. Later, he worked for many years at Illinois Power Company, and for over 25-years he was an owner of Traver Ready Mix, located in Decatur, IL. He retired in 2005.

Dick's life centered on a deep Christian faith and lived his life by the principles taught by Christ. He was known for his great appreciation for beauty - both in nature and art. Some of his favorite pastimes included attending Bible studies, fishing, people-watching, porch rocking with the love of his life, and being ever-present in the lives of his eight grand children and those he loved.

He was known for his joyful and hardy laugh, his wonderful story telling, his quiet, yet sincere ability to listen before speaking, and his advocacy and passion for his family and friends. He represented the qualities of honor and respect in a way that truly made you proud to know him.

Cremation rites were accorded by Calvert Memorial Homes in Bloomington. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 5, at 11:00 AM at Christ Church PCA in Normal.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations for his 2022 Corvette Fund, given his car is soon to be delivered, and the remaining balance looms. (We are kidding, of course, but if you know anyone who needs a new corvette—let us know). Donations can be made to First Christian Church of Decatur, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or, as mentioned, the Corvette Fund.