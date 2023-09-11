March 30, 1939 - Sept. 7, 2023

MACKINAW — Richard "Dickinaw" E. Gresham, 84, of Mackinaw, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023 at his home.

He was born March 30, 1939 in Peoria to Harry E. and Caroline E. Loercher Gresham. He married Karol Coil on June 18, 1961 and she passed away July 26, 1990. He later married Barbara Hull on August 3, 1991 in Mackinaw, and she survives.

Also surviving are three children, Michael (Jill) Gresham of Mackinaw, Laurie Phillips of Pekin, and Shari (Mark) Rich of Deer Creek; five grandchildren, Erin, Gale, Kassie, Kyrie, and Kara; and one great-granddaughter, Lillian.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Harold.

Dick was a 55-year union carpenter and last worked for RA Cullinan and Sons in Tremont.

He was an active member of the Mackinaw Christian Church since his youth. He served on the Mackinaw Fire Department as a fireman and chief for 40 years, served as the Mackinaw Township Highway Road Commissioner, and he and Barb were grand marshals of the Mack-A-Fest.

He and Barb went on weekly dates to Kentuckiana Campground Opry, enjoyed traveling to Branson, and for their 25th wedding anniversary traveled to Hawaii.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 15, 2023 at Mackinaw Christian Church. Pastor Becky Kirby will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday also at the church. Burial will be in Mackinaw Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mackinaw Christian Church or Mackinaw Fire Department.