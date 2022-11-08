May 3, 1931 - Oct. 27, 2022

METAMORA — Richard "Dick" Schrock, 91, of Metamora, passed away at 3:35 p.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Apostolic Christian Home-Roanoke.

He was born on May 3, 1931, in Peoria the son of the late Arthur and Mabel Neumann Schrock. He married Earlene Ulrich on February 26, 1954, and she passed away on June 22, 1991. He then married Carol Hoagland on May 24, 1997, in Washington.

Surviving are his wife of Washington; four children: Deb (Mike) Gerig of Lebanon, OR, Carol (Gene) Lehman of Eureka, IL, Bruce (Julie) Schrock of Washington, and Alan (Sharon) Schrock of Metamora; two step-daughters: Cindy (Ken) Krouse of Mt. Vernon, MO, and Deb (Randy) Stoecker of Chillicothe, IL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandson.

He worked at Hallmark in Metamora for 46 years and three months, retiring in July of 1996. Dick also farmed in the Metamora area. He was a member of Calvary Community Church in Washington. Dick enjoyed woodworking, bird watching, but especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

A funeral service was gekd ib 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Calvary Community Church in Washington. Pastor Clayton Tinervin and Pastor Josh Lehman will officiate. Visitation was held on November 4, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington, and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, at Calvary Community Church. Burial followed his service at Hickory Point Cemetery in Metamora.

Memorials may be given to Calvary Community Church or Apostolic Christian Home-Roanoke.

Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.

