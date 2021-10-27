BLOOMINGTON — Richard "Dick" L. Brandt, 89, of Bloomington, IL, passed away October 22, 2021. He was born October 4, 1932, to John R. and Augusta (Williams) Brandt in Armington, IL, and married the love of his life, Betty L. Dano, on December 20, 1953, at Atlanta Christian Church. She precedes him in passing.

Richard is survived by his son, Rod (Julie) Brandt; daughter, Connie (Robert Stephens) Brandt; grandchildren: Kelly (Ben) Spacek, Jessi (Danny Van Note) Allison, Terry (Nicole) Allison; and four great-grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Evelyn "Liz" Long, and his brother, Lyle "Pete" Brandt.

Our Dad grew up in Armington, and went to schools there. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked, for 40 years, at State Farm, where he met his future wife, as well as made many lifelong friends. He was a member of the First Christian Church, where he was a deacon for a time. He was also a long time member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion. Dad enjoyed a full 28 years, of retirement. For fifteen of those years, Dad and Mom, wintered in Las Vegas, enabling many friends and family to visit and escape from the cold Illinois winters. Dad enjoyed camping, fishing, NASCAR, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. Dad was a kidney transplant recipient, of which he was very grateful and thankful. Dad, A.K.A. Pawpaw, Great-Pawpaw, and GGPaw, was loved by many, and will be greatly missed by all.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., with a service to follow at East Lawn Funeral Home. Entombment will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, and a luncheon at The Moose Lodge following services.

The family would like to thank everyone at McLean County Nursing Home, for the loving care they took of both Richard and Betty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First Christian Church; McLean County Nursing Home; or a charity of your choice. Choose to be an organ donor.

Memories and condolences may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.