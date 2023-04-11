March 4, 1959 - March 30, 2023

EUREKA — Richard Dean "R.D." Henry II, age 64, formerly of Eureka, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, following complications of a major cerebral hemorrhage after a fall. He was born in Peoria, IL, on March 4, 1959, to Richard D. and Phyllis L. (Myers) Henry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest sister, Mary Elizabeth. He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Harry B. and Mildred A. (Lister) Myers; and paternal grandparents, Cromwell H. and Helen L. (Conrad) Henry.

R.D is survived by two sisters: Patricia J. (Larry) Estep, and Jacqueline A. White, both of Washington, IL. Also surviving are two daughters, grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, many grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as a great-grandniece.

R.D. attended St. John's Catholic Grade School in Peoria, IL, Hollis Grade School and Limestone Community High School in Bartonville, IL. He drove for Door to Door in Peoria for many years, and latter drove an 18 wheeler for Global Brass in Alton, IL. He lived in Alton, Bethalto, or Godfrey, IL, until moving to Eureka, IL, after he was forced to retire following a work related back injury.

Rich, as his friends called him, enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and motorcycle riding. He loved his many "toys," and enjoyed sharing them with family and friends. Rich never knew a stranger, and could pick up a conversation with anyone, sometimes to the embarrassment of his sisters.

Cremation services have been accorded by Genuine Care Cremation.

Private burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, IL, where he will be laid to rest with his parents and sister at a latter date.

Memorials may be made to donor's choice.

Complete obituary can be found on line at www.genuinecarecremation.com.