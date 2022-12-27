Richard C. "Dick" McCormick

Aug. 8, 1939 - Dec. 24, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Richard Charles "Dick" McCormick, age 83, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 9:59 AM on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

His funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon Thursday, at the memorial home. The family suggests memorials be made to the Carle Cancer Center 407 E. Vernon, Normal, IL, 61761.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Dick was born August 8, 1939, in Streator, IL, the son of Robert Scott and Hilda Gertrude Barth McCormick. He married Linda Joann Edwards on March 19, 1961, in ElPaso, IL. She passed away May 3, 2011.

Surviving are his three children: Lisa (Kevin) Lindley, El Paso, IL, Richard McCormick, Hudson, IL, Tina (Matt) Barnard, El Paso, IL; 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; and one sister, Barbara (John) Uphoff, Minonk, IL.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert LeRoy McCormick; one sister, Shirley (Bernard) Hansen; and a son in-law, Daniel Dennis, Jr.

Dick owned and operated McCormick Disposal, Redbird Catering and Parkview Inn until he retired. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

