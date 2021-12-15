CHATHAM — Richard Burwitz, of Chatham, IL, died at his home on December 7, 2021. He was 82.

Richard was born on January 26, 1939, in Bloomington, IL, to his parents Ed and Nina. He was a graduate of Bloomington High School and Illinois State University.

Richard served in the United States Air Force and went on to a four-decade career in law enforcement that included service in the Bloomington Police Department, the Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Illinois State Police.

Richard is survived by Terri, his wife of 59 years; and their four children: Traci (Mike) Mariano of Los Angeles, CA, Rick (Jackie) Burwitz of Swansea, IL, Jim (Gin) Burwitz of Morton, IL, and Pat Burwitz of Auburn, IL. Richard's greatest joy was spending time with his seven grandchildren: Augusta, Michael, John, Isabel, Sophia, Mia, and Brock. He was a devout Catholic and proud parish member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Springfield, IL.

Visitation and Funeral Mass, family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev, Jeff Grant, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings.

Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Springfield, 120 S. 11th St., Springfield, IL 62703 or to Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL, 62704.

The family would like to thank the kind, hardworking staff at the Villas of South Park in Chatham, IL, who cared for and supported Richard during the last few months of his life.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL.

