NORMAL — Services for Richard "Dick" Underwood and Merle Y. Underwood will be at 9:30 AM on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Gridley Cemetery in Gridley, IL, with Rev. Tim Mitchell officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Please view the obituaries and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.