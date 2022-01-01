Richard Allen Wesley

He was born on January 17, 1967, in Moline, IL. Allen graduated from high school in Leroy, IL, and attended college. He was a programmer for TBA, Inc. in Kalamazoo and enjoyed his coworkers and being able to bring his beloved dog to work some days. Allen was an avid golfer. He loved sports and cheered on the St. Louis Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, and the Fighting Illini.