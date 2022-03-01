Richard A. Vanderbosch

LOVELAND, Colorado — Richard "Dick" A. Vanderbosch, 85, of Loveland, CO, passed away February 26, 2022.

Dick was a former longtime Bloomington-Normal resident. Dick was born in Mishawaka, IN, on January 10, 1937, to Amandus and Louise (DeGroote) Vanderbosch. He attended St. Joseph's High School, where he actively participated in football and basketball.

After serving two years in the Army and stationed in Germany, he earned his BBA degree from Western Michigan University. That started his 36-year career in financial management at State Farm Insurance Companies. For many years, he was actively involved in the national insurance Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters (CPCU) Society, chairing several committees. In 1998, he received the CPCU Standard Setter Award for his dedication to professionalism, ethics, community work and leadership. Dick was commissioned to serve on President Ronald Reagan's private task force for controlling costs.

In 1966, Dick married Norma Jean Harms, who blessed him with two daughters: Lynn Davenport (Dave) and Cari Penfold (James). "Papa" is survived by his six beloved grandchildren: Drew Davenport, Alaina Davenport, Stella Penfold, Vivienne Penfold, Scarlett Penfold, and Chance Penfold. Dick is also survived by his sister, Virginia (Pittsburgh, PA); and his brother, Phillip (Matthews, NC).

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Brian; his brother, Thomas; and his parents.

Dick was an avid sports fan and past president of the Illinois State University Booster Club. He loved golf and tennis, which he played throughout his life.

Dick and his wife Norma were married for 55-years. They traveled the world extensively after his retirement, visiting over 30 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America.

A memorial mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1730 West 12th Street, Loveland Colorado at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Memorials may be made to House of Neighborly Service in Loveland, CO.