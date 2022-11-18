Aug. 5, 1941 - Nov. 16, 2022

SHIRLEY — Richard A. Sieg, 81, of Shirley, passed away at 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A visitation for Richard will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor David McBurney officiating. Interment will be at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, CASA, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Richard was born on August 5, 1941, in Bloomington, a son to Arthur and Helen (Runge) Sieg. He married Arlene Gregory in 1962 in Woodstock.

Surviving are his wife, Arlene Sieg of Shirley; sons: Brian L. (Diane) Sieg of Rochelle and Eric M. (Melissa) Sieg of Heyworth; granddaughters: Megan (Matt) Woodbury of Springfield, Erica (Nick) Sieg of Heyworth, and Jessica (David) Sieg-Olivero; grandson, Ethan Sieg of Rochelle; and great-grandchildren: Addelyn and Conner.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Willis Sieg.

Richard began his career in banking at the McLean County Bank in 1964, where he was involved in many different areas of the bank. While there he was the Vice President of the Agriculture Lending Division for several years.

He was a member of the McLean County Farm Bureau and a long time Illinois State University Red Bird supporter, both Richard and Arlene enjoyed attending many of their sporting events. Richard was also a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Richard loved following his children and grandchildren in their many activities and especially adored their many family trips to Lake of the Ozarks.

He loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.

