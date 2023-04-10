Sept. 16, 1965 - April 3, 2023

EL PASO — Richard A. Koontz, 57, of El Paso, IL, passed away at 12:21 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, OH.

Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at the memorial home with Pastor Michael Peters officiating. Cremation rites will follow the service. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waukegan, IL.

Richard was born September 16, 1965, in Decatur, IL, the son of Clyde A. and Norma Jean (Stine) Koontz, Jr.

Surviving are two sisters: Tammy J. McFarland of Columbus, OH and Shawn M. Wright of El Paso; two brothers: Todd M. Koontz of El Paso and Shane A. Koontz of WI. And several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one niece, Shelby Koontz.

Richard was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waukegan, IL. He was self employed and worked in construction. He loved listening to music and reading the Bible. He was a loving brother and uncle who enjoyed spending time with his family.