Sept. 16, 1965 - April 3, 2023
EL PASO — Richard A. Koontz, 57, of El Paso, IL, passed away at 12:21 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, OH.
Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at the memorial home with Pastor Michael Peters officiating. Cremation rites will follow the service. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waukegan, IL.
Richard was born September 16, 1965, in Decatur, IL, the son of Clyde A. and Norma Jean (Stine) Koontz, Jr.
Surviving are two sisters: Tammy J. McFarland of Columbus, OH and Shawn M. Wright of El Paso; two brothers: Todd M. Koontz of El Paso and Shane A. Koontz of WI. And several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one niece, Shelby Koontz.
Richard was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waukegan, IL. He was self employed and worked in construction. He loved listening to music and reading the Bible. He was a loving brother and uncle who enjoyed spending time with his family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.