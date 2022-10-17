Aug. 30, 1940 - Oct. 10, 2022

CHATSWORTH — Richard A. Haberkorn, 82, of Chatsworth, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Heritage Health in Gibson City.

Richard was born on August 30, 1940, in Essex, IL, to Leo and Estella (Reising) Haberkorn. He married Dixie Knoll on September 9, 1962, in Chatsworth, IL. She survives him.

Other survivors include his son, Scott (Mike Cathey) Haberkorn of Chicago, IL; siblings: Barbara Gray of Herscher, IL, Mary Gillespie of New Braunfels, TX, Catherine "Bunny" Bailey of Ashkum, IL, Michael (Carol) Haberkorn of Cullom, IL, Rita Winge of Wichita Falls, TX; sisters-in-law: Linda Haberkorn of Cullom, IL, Connie Haberkorn of Kempton, IL; brother-in-law: Charles Stark of Pontiac, IL; and brother and sister-in-law: Ronald and Mary Ann Knoll of Pontiac. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Matthew Haberkorn; siblings: Teresa Stark, Thomas Haberkorn, Margaret Ruebling, Roberta Jane Shumaker, and Ronald Haberkorn; and brother-in-law, James Knoll.

Richard went to Drendel Country School for two years as well as the Cullom Grade School before graduating from Cullom High School in 1958. Richard joined the United States Army after high school and proudly served our country.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a private graveside inurnment at a later date.

Memorials in Richard's memory may be made to the Chatsworth Fire Protection District or to The Gibson Area Hospital Foundation. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.

