COLFAX — Rhonda L. Harris, 56, of Colfax, passed away at 2:37 a.m., February 23, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. Cremation has been accorded.

The family will be accepting visitors at 203 E. North St., Colfax on Saturday, February 26, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lexington.

Memorials may be made to Martin Township Library, Colfax.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

Rhonda was born October 23, 1965, in Joliet, the daughter of Roger and Jackie (Green) Gierich. She married Todd Harris on January 23, 1993. He survives.

Also surviving are her parents, Roger and Jackie Gierich; daughters: Hayley Harris of Colfax and Kendall Harris of Irving, TX; two brothers: Pat Gierich of Fairbury and Marty Gierich of Colfax.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Shelly Anderson.

Rhonda loved reading and was known to read at least one book a week. She was very creative and used this talent in her crafts. She also enjoyed Astronomy.

