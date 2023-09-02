Having worked over 60 jobs in her lifetime (Yes, she made a list) It is not hard to understand where her hard work ethic came from. But she noted "I Learned the Jobs, Left, Got Bored Easily" There was one place where she must not have gotten too bored because she worked there on four occasions over 20 years and that is "The Green Gables." A constant reader there was never a book she didn't like, and similarly, there was never a person that she didn't respect. Bob Holliday of the Pantagraph so eloquently captured her in 2004, thereby noting; that by providing meager upbringings to her children - "All I Could Give Them Was My Love." Yes you did mother, but you also gave so much more.