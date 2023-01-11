 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Revised obituary deadlines for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The Pantagraph will have revised obituary deadlines because of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday on Monday, Jan. 16.

Obituaries to be published Monday, Jan. 16, and Tuesday, Jan. 17, must be submitted by 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

