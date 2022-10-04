Nov. 30, 1933 - Sept. 26, 2022

CARBONDALE — The Reverend Gerald "Jerry" Kissell, 88, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Parkway Manor in Marion surrounded by his loving family, including their devoted Greyhound, Spencer.

Jerry was born on November 30, 1933 in Erie, PA to John Jacob and Helen C. (Miller) Kissell. Jerry married Ruth Newborgh on September 3, 1960 in Maywood, IL.

Jerry attended Colgate University in Hamilton, NY graduating in 1955 with a degree in Psychology. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Captain of the Colgate Golf Team. He then attended Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago and became an ordained Minister on June 7, 1963 with the Lutheran Church of America.

He started his calling as a newly ordained Pastor in Appleton, WI. Later he served at Illinois State University in Normal, IL from 1968–1989 where he was the Lutheran Pastor at the Campus Religious Center. He was then called to Carbondale as Pastor of Epiphany Lutheran Church until his retirement in 1999.

Jerry loved spending time with his family and had a lifelong passion for playing golf and reading.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth Kissell of Carbondale; two children: Paul Kissell and Ann Mays both of Carbondale; and nephew, Matthew Kissell of Erie, PA.

Services for Jerry will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Epiphany Lutheran Church with Rev. Brian Coffey officiating. Immediately following the service a luncheon will be served in the Church Fellowship Hall. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be available via Zoom session and can be accessed through the funeral home website: meredithfh.com.

Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago or Epiphany Lutheran Church and will be accepted at the church.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Jerry visit www.meredithfh.com.