Jan. 4, 1930 - Aug. 6, 2023
BLOOMINGTON — Reverend Dr. Donald J. Jones passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the age of 93 at Wesminster Village in Bloomington.
A service is planned for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington.
Born to Rev. J. Rush and Mollie Jones in Ovid, CO, on January 4, 1930, Don was an only child. In 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, L. Darlene Fox, and they were married for 69 years until her death in December 2020. Together, they raised a family of five children, Don Jr. (Lori), San Antonio, TX, Linda (John) Olson, Heyworth, IL, Dianna (Todd) Davis, Kewanee, IL, Debora (Glenn) Corkill of Bloomington, IL, and Dan (Pamela), Normal, IL.
Don and Darlene faithfully pastored United Methodist Churches in The Great River Conference including Avon/Prairie City, Bishop Hill, Galesburg, Petersburg/Oakford, Gibson City/Elliott and Decatur Grace.
Don's full obituary can be found on the Calvert Memorial Home website at www.calvertmemorial.com.