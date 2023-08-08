Born to Rev. J. Rush and Mollie Jones in Ovid, CO, on January 4, 1930, Don was an only child. In 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, L. Darlene Fox, and they were married for 69 years until her death in December 2020. Together, they raised a family of five children, Don Jr. (Lori), San Antonio, TX, Linda (John) Olson, Heyworth, IL, Dianna (Todd) Davis, Kewanee, IL, Debora (Glenn) Corkill of Bloomington, IL, and Dan (Pamela), Normal, IL.