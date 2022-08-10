EAST PEORIA — Rev. Phillip E. Merritt, 89, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 1:56 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Villas of Hollybrook Assisted Living East Peoria.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel with Pastor John McClung officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Sibley, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Chaddock School for Struggling Children, 205 South 24th Street, Quincy, IL, 62301, or to Preacher's Aid Society and Benefit Fund (PASBF), 5900 South Second Street, Springfield, IL ,62711.

