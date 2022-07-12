May 15, 1925 - July 10, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Rev. Marvin Lester Matzke, 97, of Springfield, passed away at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Marvin was born May 15, 1925, at home in Rapidan Township, MN, the son of Ernest and Paulina Reinke Matzke. He was a graduate of Rapidan High School, class of 1943. After graduation, he attended Concordia Theological Seminary, Springfield, IL, from 1943 to 1949, graduating with a BA and Masters of Divinity. He served his Vicarage at St. James Lutheran Church, Quincy, IL, from July 1946 to July 1948. He married Esther E. Hoener of Quincy, IL, on June 12, 1949.

Pastor Matzke and Esther served the following churches: Trinity Lutheran Church, Creston, IA, (1949 to 1954); St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Chapin, IL, (1954 to 1963); Trinity Lutheran Church, Nokomis, IL, (1963 to 1973); and Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso, IL, (1973 to 1989). In 1989, he retired from being a full-time pastor and accepted a call as a Retired Part-Time Pastor at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal, IL, 1989 and served there until 2011. He held several District and Circuit positions for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod throughout his career as a Lutheran Minister.

During and after retirement, Marvin enjoyed several hobbies of gardening, bird watching, and traveling. His main interest was restoring antique vehicles and tractors. He loved to fix an old car, truck or a tractor that didn't run well, if at all. Tinkering with a carburetor or tracing an electrical short was challenging but fun for him. He always enjoyed visiting with family and friends, but he especially enjoyed visiting with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife, Esther, preceded him in death on March 23, 2020; as well as daughter-in-law, Meg (Dan) Matzke, on December 4, 2021; and great-grandson, Beau on May 22, 2016. Marvin is survived by sons,:Mike (Marsha) Matzke of Springfield and Dan Matzke of Mapleton; daughter, Joyce (Dave) Cress of Fillmore; and son, Tim (Stephanie) Matzke of El Paso; twelve grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Arthur and Raymond; sisters: Edna Schweim, Nora Cherland; and a baby sister. Marvin was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Springfield, IL.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal, IL, on Friday July 15, 2022. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal, IL, with Rev. Jonathan Huehn and Rev. Timothy Fitzner officiating. Visitation will also be held one hour before the funeral service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of El Paso is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to: Lutheran Bible Translators, Concordia, MO, or Concordia Lutheran Seminary, Fort Wayne, IN and St. Louis, MO. Online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.