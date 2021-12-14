BLOOMINGTON — Rev. Larry T. Brooks, 69, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be left to his grandson, De'Ontae Whitfield, for his future education. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Larry was born on May 24, 1952 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, a son to Otha E. Mitchell and Eunice Jackson Brooks. He married Latreva Winford on August 17, 1991 in Bloomington.

Surviving are his loving wife, Latreva Brooks of Bloomington; daughters: Marquaysha Brooks of Bloomington and Kyra (Scott) Davis of North Carolina; grandchildren: De'Ontae of Bloomington, Wes Davis and Judah Davis, both of North Carolina; brothers: C.D. Brooks and Major (Ruby) Brooks, both of Kansas City, Kansas and Otha E. Mitchell of Birmingham, Alabama; sister-in-love, Sally Brooks of Kansas City, Kansas; cousins who are like sisters: Annie and Mary of Mississippi and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; special friend, Rachel Rusk; and his faithful pet companions: Ada, Chanel, and Tiger.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: J. Frank and Ronald Brooks.

To read Larry's full obituary or leave an online condolence for his family, please visit kiblerbradyruestman.com.