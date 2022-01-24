Rev. Dr. Donald Dean Johnson

KISSIMMEE, Florida — Reverend Dr. Donald Dean Johnson, 89, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society, Kissimmee, FL. Don was born October 5, 1932 on a farm near Emden, IL , the only child of Urban and Gertrude Johnson. Don was baptized December 2, 1932, confirmed April 14, 1946, and ordained June 8, 1958.

He attended Lincoln College, Lincoln Illinois, transferring to Wartburg College, Waverly Iowa, where he met Mary Ann Zelle. Don and Mary Ann married on July 25, 1954, following Don's graduation from Wartburg prior to attending Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa. Throughout their 67 years of married life, Don and Mary's faith and marriage were an inspiration to many.

Their marriage was blessed by three children: Ann (Tom) Monson of LaCrosse, WI, Lois Massa of Bristol, RI and John (Lucina) Johnson of Chicago; five grandchildren: Lt. Col. Amoy Manley and her husband, Marlin of Hampton, VA; Michelle Klisanich and her husband, Michael of Chanhassen, MN, Laura Vanden Heuvel and her husband, Tony of Edina, MN, Josh Johnson of Prosper, TX, and Candace Johnson of Chicago; ten great-grandchildren: Kai and Kolton Johnson, Titus, Titan and Maliah Manley, Ida, Elsa and Evelina Vanden Heuvel and Anja and Mari Klisanich. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son-in-law, Gerald Massa.

During his ministry, Don served three congregations: Zion Lutheran, Davenport, IA, St. Paul Lutheran, Gilman, IL and was the founding pastor of Shepherd of the Hills, McHenry, IL. In 1969, he was called to a leadership position in the American Lutheran Church, (ALC), as a Regional Director of Missions, Service Mission Director. He served in this role until 1987, working with 83 new mission congregations in the US. In 1988, subsequent to the church merger, Don was appointed ELCA Director of Mission Partners and Mission Builders where he worked with congregations in the US and Caribbean, until his retirement in 1995.

Don was a born church leader, starting in his teen years with the District/Synod Luther League. While interning in Torrance, CA, he was elected Pastoral Advisor for the Conference of Youth in Los Angeles, CA. In his early years as a pastor, he served on the Board of the Lutheran Homes, Muscatine, IA, the National Luther League Board, and chairman of the Synod Youth Committee. Don later served on the Boards of Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL, Lutheran Social Services, Regional Lutheran Council (chairman), Greater Chicago Lutheran Planning Council, (chairman), and as a Lutheran World Relief Ambassador.

Don graduated from Wartburg College in 1954 and Wartburg Theological Seminary in 1958. A consummate learner and educator, he received his Doctor of Ministry degree from McCormick Seminary, Chicago in 1978, and completed courses in the PhD. Program in Philanthropy at Indiana University, Indianapolis, IN.

Don was a good steward of God's grace as described in 1 Peter 4:10-11, "Like good stewards of the manifold grace of God serve one another with whatever gift each of you has received. Whoever speaks must do so as one speaking the very words of God; whoever serves must do so with the strength that God supplies so that God may be glorified in all things through Jesus Christ. To him be the glory and the power forever and ever amen."

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. Pastor John Schurter will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, also at the church. Burial will be in Hartsburg Union Cemetery, Hartsburg, IL.

Memorials can be made to Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln, IL 62656 or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 120 Market Street, Emden, IL 62635, or a charity of your choice.

