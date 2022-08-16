Sept. 7, 1939 - Aug. 12, 2022

LEROY — Rev. David Shives Jones, age 82, of LeRoy, IL, passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at his residence.

His funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Military rites will be accorded at the funeral home by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Rev. Chris Smithey and Rev. Aaron Stine will be officiating. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The family suggests memorials be made to New Beginnings Church of God, Bloomington, IL.

Rev. Jones was born September 7, 1939, in Melvin, IL, the son of Frank Howard and Edna Pearl Jones Shives. He married Janet R. Busick on September 15, 1984, in Normal, IL. She survives.

Also surviving six children: Paul (Kim) Wilson, Williamsport, IN, Tina (Jeff) Jones, Bloomington, IL, Terry (Sarah) Denton, Bloomington, IL, Michelle (John) Krupiczwicz, Mt. Prospect, IL,

Jeff (Carol) Gordon, Texas, Constance Jones, Karen Jones, Becky Jones,

David Jones Jr.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Rev. David is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and his granddaughter.

Rev. David served in the US Army for eight years. He and his wife Janet were ordained ministers in 2008. He had worked at Caterpillar, East Peoria until his retirement. Rev. David enjoyed camping with his family, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

