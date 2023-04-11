April 19, 1925 - April 4, 2023

GOSHEN — Rev. Aden J. Yoder, 97, died April 4, 2023. He was born April 19, 1925 to Jacob and Lovina (Helmuth) Yoder. On June 23, 1950, he married Helen J. Kandel.

She survives along with Cheryl (Art) Neuenschwander, Orville, OH, Steve (Randa Moyers Hendricks) Yoder, Broadway, VA, Twila (Dean) Eshleman, Middlebury, and Tim (Jane Grove) Yoder, Goshen; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, April 14, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Clinton Frame Church, Goshen. An 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, memorial service will be conducted at the church with Pastor Matt Yoder, officiating.

A full obituary is available at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.