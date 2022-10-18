Renee Christine Huddleston

Jan. 17, 1979 - Oct. 11, 2022

BAXTER, Tennessee — Funeral services for Renee Christine Broy Huddleston, 43 of Baxter, will be Friday, October 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Baxter Chapel of Hooper Huddleston Horner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Smellage Memory Gardens in the Boma Community of Putnam County. Bro. Mike Owens will officiate.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday after 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Huddleston died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in Washington County Hospital in Washington, Iowa. She was born January 17, 1979 in Elk Grove Village, IL, to the late Ronald and Irene Schneider Broy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by mother, Vickie Patton; father, Tito Casas; sister, Tammy Patton; grandfather, Charlie Patton; grandparents, Charles Walter and Virginia Broy.

Renee was of the pentecostal faith.

Renee loved her life, family, and pets. She was always smiling and loving towards everyone. She was very family oriented and took care of everyone she loved.

Survivors include husband of 21 years (Married September 1, 2001) Anthony "Tony" Lee Huddleston of Baxter; son, Tony (Taylor) Barnes; daughter, Jerrica Patton; sisters: Latonya (Ryan) Davies, Kristal (Clayton) Miller, Linda Patton, Michelle (Kevin) Konieczny; brothers: Mikey Patton, Eric (Taylor) Patton, Tito (Katie James) Casas; grandmother, Chloe Patton; grandsons: Enzo Barnes and Axel Hanson; father and mother-in-law, Carlos and Rosie Maxwell Huddleston; brothers and sisters-in-law: Cindy and Danny Theophile, Carlos Ray II, and Michelle Huddleston; several nieces and nephews.

Active Pallbearers will be Danny Theophile, Cory Denby, Cody Sisco, Terry Lynn Huddleston, II, Tyler Hill and Eric Patton.

