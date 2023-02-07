June 3, 1935 - Feb. 3, 2023

MCLEAN — Reda "Helen" McCarty, 87, of McLean, passed away at 2:55 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Normal.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at McLean Christian Church in McLean with Pastor Tony Billingsley officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at McLean Cemetery in McLean following the service. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be left to the Alzheimer's Association, the American Cancer Society, or McLean Christian Church.

Helen was born on June 3, 1935 in Oakland, IL, a daughter to Orval "Jack" and Modesta (Price) Lanman. She married Robert "Bob" McCarty on January 10, 1953, in Tolono, IL. They recently celebrated their 70th anniversary.

Helen is survived by her husband, Bob McCarty; their daughters: Donna (Gary) Adkisson of Downs, Debi (Dennis) Banks of Normal, Diane Kindred of Williamsville, Darlene Simpson of Beaver Dam, KY, and Denise (Bruce) Kessinger of Mackinaw; ten grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, five sisters and grandson, Bradley Adkisson.

Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, tending to her plants, collecting photographs of her loved ones, and beating everyone in a game of dominoes. She loved Jesus and had a contagious smile with a passion for kindness and forgiveness. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Health and Transitions Care for the amazing care provided to Helen. The compassion and kindness shown to Helen, Bob and the family did not go unnoticed.

Online condolences and memories of Helen may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.