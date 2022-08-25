 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
June 25, 1948 - Sept. 01, 2021

MINONK — Rebecca Sue Oltman, born June 25, 1948, 73, passed last year on September 01, 2021.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, September 01, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church at 1420 North Main Street in Washington, IL.

