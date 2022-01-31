FAIRBURY — Rebecca Lee Whitecotton, 67, of Fairbury, passed away peacefully at 6:45 p.m., on January 27, 2022 at home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

A memorial service will held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. Pastor Ed Huddelson will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. -3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Life Center Independent Living.

Rebecca was born September 30, 1954 in Des Moines, Iowa to Anne and Morris Lee Cooley. She was a graduate of Bloomington High School. She was a long time business owner with her husband Terry which included, Mr. T'S Fine Foods in Bloomington, and Anchor Inn in Anchor.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and three grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Terry Whitecotton, which she shared 40 wonderful years of marriage. Her daughters: Deanna (Todd) Hays and Justina (Rusty) Robbins of Colfax; sons: Terrance (Lisa) Whitecotton of Hudson, and Lance (Kari) Whitecotton of Fairbury; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings: Marci (Robert) Liles, Debbie (Bill) Jennings, Gayle (David) Thayer and Jack (Connie) Cooley.

She was lovingly referred to as "Wonder Woman" by many friends and family for her strong will and ability to overcome any hardships that came her way. She was an advocate for disability rights. She loved her grandchildren fiercely and took great joy in all their accomplishments.

She will be dearly missed by everyone who loved her.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.