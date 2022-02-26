BLOOMINGTON — Rebecca L. Berry, 68, of Bloomington, passed away February 23, 2022, thought about and surrounded by those who were most important to her. She was born April 2, 1953, to Donald E. West and Pat Bowman in Normal, IL.

Surviving daughters: Kristi (Mike) Killen and Mystee (Steve) Oswald. Grandchildren: Ryan and Mollie Hitch, Allison and Michael Oswald. Her ex-husband, Chuck Berry. Siblings: Sylvia (Richard) Clinkenbeard, Steve (Bev) West, Patti Fitzgerald and Connie West. She is preceded in passing by her parents.

Rebecca graduated from Normal Community High School in Normal. She worked for General Electric for almost 30-years.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A public visitation service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL, on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Cancer Center of Normal. Special thanks to Dr. Migas for his compassion.

Rebecca loved to make any kind of crafts and camping. She also loved to watch her grandson play baseball. Her favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals. She really loved flowers and gardening in her yard. Rebecca was a loving mother and grandmother, who will be truly missed by all.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.