Rebecca Jo (Limp) Bishop

July 19, 1968 - Feb. 19, 2023

BLOOMINGTON - Rebecca Jo (Limp) Bishop, 54, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:13 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2023, at home, surrounded by family and friends.

Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Normal, 2000 E. College Ave., on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will precede the service from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Rebecca was born July 19, 1968, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana. Her parents are William and Mary Limp of Champaign. She graduated from Centennial High School and Parkland College in Champaign. She received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Illinois State University in Normal as well as a master's of reading. She married John E. Bishop, Jr. on August 14, 1993, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Champaign.

Her children, Morgan (Dr. Tori Tiberi), Tristan and Devan Bishop were the light of her life. She loved children and devoted her life to teaching them, from Title I reading in Waverly, Title I and gifted programs in Leroy, to math intervention at Unit 5 before returning to her first love: teaching reading at Clinton Elementary School. She taught swimming lessons and coached swim teams at the YWCA, Four Seasons and FFSC in Bloomington-Normal and tutored many students. She had a passion for helping children succeed.

She was involved in Girl Scouts for over ten years; first as a girl scout herself and then as a troop leader for both of her daughters. In high school, Rebecca received the highest honor in Girl Scouting, the Gold Award. She also taught Sunday school and worked in the nursery at the First Presbyterian Church of Normal.

Rebecca will always be remembered as a kind and loving person who gave generously her time, energy and resources to help others. She was never happier than when she was with family and friends.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, children, mother and sister, Robin (Limp) Kedzior. She was preceded in death by her father, William Joseph Limp; father-in-law, John E. Bishop Sr., and grandparents.

She bravely battled breast cancer for ten years.

Memorials may be made to Little Pink Houses of Hope (LittlePink.org), Hope Held by a Horse (HopeHeldByAHorse.org) and the First Presbyterian Church of Normal.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.