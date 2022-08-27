Nov. 27, 1953 - Aug. 13, 2022

LINCOLN — Rebecca "Becky" Julian (Rambo) died peacefully in her home in Lincoln, IL, on August 13, 2022, at the age of 68, after a long battle with cancer.

Becky is survived by her husband, Ken Julian of Lincoln, IL; daughter, Michelle (Jody and Ryan) Ravary of Bloomington, IL; brother, Dan Rambo of Chicago, IL; step-brother: Jeff (Nancy) Bradley of Nakomis, IL; step-sisters: Connie (Creig) Prosser of Nakomis, IL, Lynne (Jim) Lennert of Garden Grove, CA; and numerous in-laws; nieces; and nephews.

Becky was born on November 27, 1953, in Hillsboro, IL, to parents John and Velma (Brenemen) Rambo of Hillsboro, IL: step-mother Margaret (Bradley) Rambo of Hillsboro, IL.

Becky enjoyed spending time with Ken, the love of her life, as well as her various pets. She also loved traveling and playing her luck at the slot machine.

A Celebration of Life gathering is planned for Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus banquet hall in Bloomington, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen.