BLOOMINGTON — Raymond Robert Mullins, 99 of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at his home.

Raymond's service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington with Pastor Alan McLaughlin officiating. Following the service burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or Ministry and More, Inc.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ray was born on May 6, 1922, in East St. Louis, IL, to Burton and Josephine Lynch Mullins. He married Alma C. Ameling on December 13, 1941, in St. Louis, MO. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2005.

Ray is survived by his son, Greg (Dalene) Mullins, Bloomington; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Mullins, Gypsum, Kansas; six grandchildren: Aaron (Michelle) Mullins, Eric (Andrea) Mullins, Denise (Patrick) Denney, Nathan (Rebecca) Mullins, Daniel (Andrea) Mullins and David (Clair) Mullins; along with 23 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dennis; one brother; one sister and two great-grandchildren.

Ray served in the US Army from 1942-1946. After his service in the Army, he worked for Illinois Power retiring in 1986 after 40-years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Normal, IL, and Ray and Alma would hold a weekly Bible study in their home which they did for thirty-five years. Ray along with Alma enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, attending antique auctions and collecting antiques in their spare time. Ray loved his family and enjoyed getting together and spending time with them. He will be deeply missed by his family and those who knew and loved him.

