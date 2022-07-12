Raymond "Ray" H. Heussner

After high school he served his country in the U.S. Army for two years, stationed mainly in Alaska. While stationed there he learned to ski and over the years of his life taught many people to ski. On May 25, 1963, he married Sandra "Sandee" Lou Wolfe in Joliet.

Ray worked for Caterpillar Inc. in Joliet and then Peoria where he spent his career in Data Processing. He and his wife, Sandee, raised their two sons in Central Illinois where he was also a hobby farmer with land in Illinois and Missouri near his extended family. He and Sandee should have published a book of the many stories of farming over years similar to the show "Green Acres." Ray always lent a hand to a neighbor, friend, or family member and enjoyed coaching his sons in Little League baseball and watching them and his grandchildren play any sport. He enjoyed his long retirement spending the first part in Eureka, IL, golfing and socializing with an amazing group of friends. For the second part of his retirement, Ray and Sandee moved to Okeechobee, FL, to a golf community where he could play golf year round. He also enjoyed playing cards, reading, bonfires, watching westerns and Nascar, and spending time with family and friends. Anyone who knew him will remember his dry sense of humor.