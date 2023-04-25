Nov. 17, 1947 - April 16, 2023

MCLEAN — Raymond L. Schunke, 75, of McLean, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Memorial Services will be held at the McLean Christian Church on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mr. Tony Billingsley will officiate. Burial will follow at the McLean Cemetery.

Raymond L. Schunke was born November 17, 1947, the son of Raymond A. and Mildred A. Stoup Schunke. He was united in marriage to Linda Christina Baker on November 24, 1973. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2021.

Ray is survived by his children: Christina Rogers, Lee (Sheryl) Schunke, and Scott (Kim Smith) Schunke; his mother, Mildred; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Roger Schunke; and two sisters: Virginia Blair and Irma Wesley.

Ray was a graduate of Gilman High School. He drove for Nussbaum Trucking for 33 years. Ray was a member of the McLean Methodist Church. He also worked for the Village of McLean in Maintenance for ten years. He loved woodworking, traveling, and country music, and he was known for his sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire / Rescue Department or American Cancer Soceity.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.