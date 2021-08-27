ATLANTA — Raymond Joseph Graham, age 76, of Atlanta, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dyer, IN.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at St. Columba Cemetery with Rev. David M. Kipfer officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home.
Joe was born May 6, 1945 in San Marcos, TX, a son of Raymond Arthur and Ruth (Rowe) Graham. He married Sandra Irene McCommis at Alamogordo, NM in 1968. Surviving are his former wife, Sandra; children: Joseph Ross Graham of Sherman, IL and Gina Renee Graham of Dublin, TX; and brothers: Samuel and Paul Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dale Graham.
Joe was of the Catholic faith. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Sul Ross State University, Alpine TX. Joe was a self-employed cattle broker, was a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association and was a two-time American Quarter Horse Association World Champion.
