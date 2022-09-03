Sept. 5, 1933 - Sept. 2, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Raymond James "Red" Holtz, 88, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home.

His funeral Mass will be at 2:00 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Gregory Nelson officiating. Military rites will be accorded by Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon- 2:00 p.m., Friday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's School Building Fund or Masses

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Raymond was born September 5, 1933, in Bloomington, the son of Frank L. and Marie Antkowiak Holtz. He married Lois Veasey on May 22, 1965, in Chicago. She preceded him in death on May 18, 1992.

Also preceding him in death were his son, Patrick Holtz; four brothers: Ralph, Paul, Richard and John Holtz; and three sisters: Dorothy Cole, Agnes Schnupp and Irene Reilly.

Survivors include three children: Donna (Bart) Williams, Normal, Frank (Shanan) Holtz and Thomas Holtz, both of Bloomington; one sister, Patricia Bookout, Bloomington; one sister-in-law, Rena Holtz, Addison; and one brother-in-law, Bill Reilly, Oakland, CA.

Ray was educated at St. Mary's School and University High School. He was a Corporal in the US Army's 2nd Division during the Korean War. While serving at Ft. Lewis and later Ft. Ord, Ray also served on the honor guard in his spare time. He took great pride in respecting and honoring the etiquette associated with the American Flag throughout his entire life.

Ray worked in milling for International Harvester in Chicago before moving to Bloomington where he retired from General Telephone in 1994. His family has been members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington since the 1800s and he was very proud of that lifelong heritage.

An avid car enthusiast in every way, Ray could fix or modify just about anything. He was a true Indy race car fan attending the Indianapolis 500 and the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival every year.

He followed NASA very closely and attended Moon projects with his family. Ray was also a history buff, had an extensive library collection at his home and enjoyed passing information on to his family. Most of all, he was a family man and loved his family.

