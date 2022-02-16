NORMAL — Raymond E. "Spike" Spakowski, 84, of Normal, passed away at 7:05 a.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home with his faithful beagle, Millie, by his side.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Epiphany Church, Normal, with Rev. Rogers Byambaasa celebrating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal immediately following services. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born June 5, 1937, in Chicago, son of William and Helen Bereta Spakowski. He married Suzanne S. Hudak on June 4, 1966, she preceded him in death on March 31, 2021 in Bloomington. He was also preceded in death by his big brother, his hero, Bill; and two sisters: Gerry and Virgie.

Surviving are three daughters: Gale (Ralph) Jesse of Morton, Marian (Glen) Elam of Clinton and Felicia (Matthew) Young of Bloomington; one grandson, Brian Jesse; and one sister, Dorothy Tuley.

Spike was a United States Army veteran, where he was stationed in Alaska.

He graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in English. He was very passionate about writing.

Spike was the owner and operator of "The Galery" from 1967 until the 1990's, the first bar in Normal to have served draught beer. He also helped promote many musicians while working at the Galery and he was a huge supporter of the Conklin Dinner Theatre. In recent years he sold advertisements for the Normalite.

He and Sue enjoyed their time together attending church at Epiphany and through their travels. Spike was a great father and he had a zest for life, a flare for living and there was nothing that would get in his way.