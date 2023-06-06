May 13, 1952 - May 31, 2023

ROANOKE — Raylene Kay Getz, 71, of Roanoke passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning May 31, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on May 13, 1952, in San Antonio, TX, to Raymond and Betty Knapp Wagenbach. She married Rick Zimmerman on September 5, 1971. She later married Jerry Getz on June 17, 2000.

Surviving is her husband, Jerry Getz; five daughters: Robin (Tim) Kaufmann, Joni (Nick) Riney, Heidi (Lance) McGowan, Holly (Nate) Gerdes, Ashley (Greg) Peterson; one son, Jeremy (Angie) Zimmerman; 12 grandchildren; three step-children: Tim (Kim) Getz; Tammy Mayhall; Teresa (H.L.) Hirstein; 13 step-grandchildren; 18 step-great-grandchildren; her mother, Betty Wagenbach; one sister, Karen (Kenny) Elsasser; three brothers: Daryl (Kenna) Wagenbach, Curtis (Marybeth) Wagenbach, and Dennis (Jennifer) Wagenbach.

She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Wagenbach; and one brother, Rodney Wagenbach.

Raylene worked for 19 years as a receptionist at Sam Leman Chevrolet Buick in Eureka until she retired in 2017, but her greatest vocation was as a homemaker. She spent most of her life joyfully raising her six children and, later, caring for her beloved grandchildren.

She radiated joy and the love of Jesus, sharing the grace and goodness of her Lord with her friends and family. She dearly loved her husband, and she will be greatly missed.

She was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services were held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Church ministers officiated. Visitation was from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, and from 11:30 - 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the services at church. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Skyline Home or to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

