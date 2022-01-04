ROANOKE — Ray Emmett Amigoni, age 69, passed away on December 30, 2021, at OSF St. Francis in Peoria, IL. Ray Amigoni was born on December 30, 1952. He attended Roanoke-Benson High School and earned a degree from Worsham College of Mortuary Science.

Ray Amigoni is survived by four children; their spouses; eight grandkids; and four siblings. He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother.

A visitation will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson, IL on January 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Following the visitation, a burial service for family and close friends will take place at Roanoke Cemetery. The family is requesting donations to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers. Also the family is requesting those in attendance to wear a mask.