METAMORA — Ray Emmett Amigoni, age 69, of Metamora, passed away on December 30, 2021, at OSF St. Francis in Peoria, IL.

Ray Amigoni was born on December 30, 1952, to Philip T. and Virginia (Jenkins-Cook) Amigoni. He attended Roanoke-Benson High School and earned a degree from Worsham College of Mortuary Science. He had worked for the Schroeder Mortuary in Silvis for many years and later for the Mueller Funeral Homes in Peru until he retired.

Ray Amigoni is survived by four children: Jennifer Brooke of Urbana, Heather (Jeremy) Peiffer of Minonk, Devin Amigoni of Minneapolis, MN, and Ashley Amigoni of Paxton; eight grandchildren; four siblings: Teresa (Ray) Cirks of Minonk, Phil (Sandy) Amigoni of Eureka, Robyn (Don) Pannier of Washburn, and Beth (Mike) Steinseifer of Metamora.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

A visitation will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson, IL, on January 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Following the visitation, a burial service for family and close friends will take place at Roanoke Township Cemetery.

Also, the family is requesting those in attendance to wear a mask.

In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be directed to the American Heart Association.