June 27, 1955 - Feb. 20, 2023

ATLANTA — Randy "Waldo" Ky McRoberts, 67, of Atlanta, passed away at Carle BroMenn Medical Center on Monday, February 20, 2023.

No Services are scheduled at this time. Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Randy Ky McRoberts was born June 27, 1955, in Peoria, the son of Earl L. and Frances L. Hafley McRoberts.

He is survived by his loving companion of many years, Cindy Mont; one sister, Vicky (Paul) Eckert; one brother, Terry (Carol) McRoberts; several nieces and nephews including special niece, Paula McRoberts; and his two cats, Weezy and Stormy.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Kenny McRoberts.

He retired from Caterpillar in Mossville. Randy loved animals and nature and enjoyed playing pool.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Logan County or Community Cancer Center in Normal.

Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta is assisting the family with arrangements.