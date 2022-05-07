Jan. 18, 1960 - May 3, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Randy Thad Bolt, 62, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Per Randy's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no visitation or services. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born January 18, 1960 in Atlanta, GA, son of James W. and Glenda Faye Fields Bolt. He was married to Marsha (Johnson) Bolt, who preceded him in death in January of 2022. He was also preceded in death by his father, James Bolt.

Surviving are two children: Dustin (Taylor) Bolt of Athens and Whitney (Steve) Churchill of Riverton; his mother, Glenda Bolt of Normal; five grandchildren; two brothers: Michael (Susan) Bolt of Bloomington, and Jim Jr. (Stephanie) Bolt of Pawnee; and many nieces and nephews.

Randy worked in construction for many years. He dedicated his last 20-years at Keller NA/Hayward Baker where he worked as a foreman.

Randy enjoyed the ocean and deep sea fishing. When he was at home, he could be found in front a good Western movie or relaxing at the campfire in the backyard.