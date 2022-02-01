BLOOMINGTON — Randy Lee Murphy, age 68 of Bloomington, IL, passed away 10:23 AM on Monday, January 31, 2022 at his residence. A private family inurnment will be in the spring at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to the family c/o Matthew Murphy 910 E. Chestnut St, Bloomington IL 61701.

Cremation services provided by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Randy was born July 9, 1953 in Lambert, MS, the son of Kenneth and Elsie Watson Murphy.

He is survived by his mother, Elsie (Terry Kindelberger) Murphy, Bloomington, IL; son, Matthew "Matt" ( Sunshine) Murphy, Bloomington IL; three grandchildren; two brothers: Kenneth (Debbie) Murphy, Spicewood, TX, Michael (Jacque) Murphy, Le Roy, IL; one sister, Amy (Scott) Richard, Bloomington, IL.

Randy is preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

